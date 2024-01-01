stock photo similar to Epsilon F1
Hybrid

Epsilon F1

Royal Queen Seeds of The Netherlands has their first true-breeding line-up of true “F1s”, including Epsilon F1. It finishes the fastest of the bunch, and it’s a mix of Blue Dream, Blueberry, Amnesia Lemon Haze, and Black Domina. They make like multiple generations of selection and in-crossing to stabilize it. So the end result is something else entirely. It’s physically relaxing and calming. Leave a review for Epsilon F1 auto.

