Coming from Ethos Genetics’ True Breeder Line, Hash Plant Bx1 is a cross of their own Ethos Kush IBL #13 and Dying Breed Seed’s California Black Rosé. With 1970s Afghan Kush genetics you’ll see big stacked buds, while the OG genetics bring vigor, stretch, and potency. It’s ideal for hash making due to its heavy trichome production. Expect classic hash flavors with pepper, spice, gas, and floral notes. 

 

Avatar for MattMan79er
Member since 2019
not to ad got me stoned
feelings
HappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for mmooreside
Member since 2018
Hey MattManer79er, best comment I’ve read in here so far! Straight & to the point, I applaud you my friend 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻!!
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyTalkative
