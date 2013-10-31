ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Sativa

4.3 115 reviews

Euforia

aka Euphoria

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 115 reviews

Euforia

Euforia (or Euphoria) was bred from Skunk strains in the early 2000s by Amsterdam’s Dutch Passion seed company. Once out, this strain began to collect awards including 2nd Place in the sativa category at the 2000 High Times Cannabis Cup and a Best Seeds HighLife Cup in 2002. These plant requires minimal fuss when growing and can even produce a bumper crop for the savvy grower after her initial flowering at 9 weeks. Euforia may have Skunk parents, but the aroma is sweeter and more floral than skunky. Effects of this strain are upbeat and social overall, so much so that it might be too energetic for some users, especially if sleep is the goal. Great for social anxiety, this strain performs just as expected and promotes a sense of well-being.

83 people reported 665 effects
Euphoric 77%
Happy 65%
Uplifted 59%
Energetic 53%
Talkative 42%
Stress 39%
Anxiety 32%
Depression 31%
Pain 30%
Nausea 10%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 24%
Headache 10%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 3%

Lineage

Strain parent
Skunk No. 1
parent
Strain
Euforia

