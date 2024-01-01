stock photo similar to Auto Euphoria
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 20%CBD

Auto Euphoria

aka Auto Euforia

Auto Euphoria is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Skunk and Euforia. This strain is 70% sativa and 30% indica. Auto Euphoria is 20% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Dutch Passion, the average price of Auto Euphoria typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Auto Euphoria’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Auto Euphoria, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Auto Euphoria

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Auto Euphoria products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Auto Euphoria near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight