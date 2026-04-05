Facets #12 27.1% from muv it burns well and is sticky but still grinds well it also is a 3a% in the terpene profile which is very like I said it smells very and citrusy with a little bit of diesel on top but mostly citrusy and and very and it’s a smooth taste that taste berry as well with minor citrus and probably a 7030 cut of it it’s number 12 so whatever they did with that one, but as it’s been said that strain does have different terpene profiles and this is very different than what it said on the original as it’s number 12, so it is very good and it definitely works very quick and even though it’s a under 30% it is very very noticeable a few minutes and I’d say five minutes into lighting it after about Sixers heaven hit surprisingly compared to others and with a very high tolerance using some of the best medical in the state, for example Trulieve use of the connected an alien labs flower and some of theirs, but never ever gotten a bad alien labs connected