Facetz
aka Facets
Facetz effects are mostly calming.
Facetz potency is higher THC than average.
Facetz is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Compound Genetics and made from a genetic cross of Pavé x Gastro Pop #5. This plant grows into stretchy stalks, with big clumps of prismatic buds in all shades of green topped with milky calyxes; growers should expect moderate yields. Facetz can manifest with different terpene profiles—some range more towards minty diesel, while others are fruit-forward. Either way, this is a potent strain that can crack 30% THC, redolent with the effects of euphoria and good vibes. Facetz won first place at the 2024 Copa de la Marihuana awards in Madrid, Spain. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Facetz, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
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Facetz strain effects
Facetz strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
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