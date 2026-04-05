Facetz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Facetz.
Facetz strain effects
Facetz strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Facetz reviews
j........3
April 5, 2026
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
Facets #12 27.1% from muv it burns well and is sticky but still grinds well it also is a 3a% in the terpene profile which is very like I said it smells very and citrusy with a little bit of diesel on top but mostly citrusy and and very and it’s a smooth taste that taste berry as well with minor citrus and probably a 7030 cut of it it’s number 12 so whatever they did with that one, but as it’s been said that strain does have different terpene profiles and this is very different than what it said on the original as it’s number 12, so it is very good and it definitely works very quick and even though it’s a under 30% it is very very noticeable a few minutes and I’d say five minutes into lighting it after about Sixers heaven hit surprisingly compared to others and with a very high tolerance using some of the best medical in the state, for example Trulieve use of the connected an alien labs flower and some of theirs, but never ever gotten a bad alien labs connected
f........g
March 27, 2026
Focused
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
I will say that this strain is amazing, and definitely worth buying it again
g........9
December 18, 2025
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
Uplifted
The buds were attractive: lush, compact, and pointy with orange/brown hairs and lightly trichome-d. First whiff is a little citrus, a little cheese, a little diesel-- a very well rounded scent for a hybrid in general, as I would perceive it. Hits smooth with a bold, musky fragrance that holds with its pre-burn notes but (this sounds crazy) a bit reminiscent of cheese pizza. The high THC level made the effects hit me immediately. I experienced an active (but not frantic) yet relaxing body buzz which allowed me to move freely, complete some housekeeping, while feeling happy and calm grooving to some tunes. This strain also stimulated my appetite enough worthy of a note. All in all: 7.5 - 8/10, personally. Give it a go! :D