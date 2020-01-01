ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

Fast and Vast

Fast and Vast

An autoflower strain from Heavyweight Seeds, Fast and Vast is a cross between Afghani Auto, Skunk Auto, and White Dwarf. It produces long, thick buds that contain a soft and sweet flavor profile with a spicy undertone. Its high may come on quickly and provide a knockout punch, leaving you in a sedative high for hours.

Afghani
Skunk No. 1
