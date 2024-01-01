stock photo similar to Fat Puffy
Hybrid

Fat Puffy

Fat Puffy is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics and part of their Puffy Payton release series. Fat Puffy is a potent cross of Puffy Payton and Fatso. We are still learning about Fat Puffy's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Fat Puffy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

