Hybrid

2 reviews

Fire Alien Urkle

Fire Alien Urkle

OG Raskal Seeds based out of California bred Fire Alien Urkle by crossing a female Purple Urkle with their Fire Alien Kush. Buds take on the purple hues and fruity fragrances from Purple Urkle, while the earthy and piney influences from Fire Alien Kush come out when smoked. The clear-headed high allows for a relaxing physical buzz that can work great for pain relief.

 

Lineage

First strain parent
Fire Alien Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Purple Urkle
parent
Strain
Fire Alien Urkle

