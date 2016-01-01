Fire Alien Kush from OG Raskal Genetics is a potent hybrid strain that crosses Alien Kush with Fire OG. Known for its heavy resin production and lofty buzz, Fire Alien Kush will send you flying through the cosmos in blissful euphoria. Some phenotypes take after Fire OG with a lemony pine aroma while others lean more towards Alien Kush, an earthy indica that provides deeply relaxing effects in the body while elevating the mood.