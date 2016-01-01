ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Fire Alien Kush from OG Raskal Genetics is a potent hybrid strain that crosses Alien Kush with Fire OG. Known for its heavy resin production and lofty buzz, Fire Alien Kush will send you flying through the cosmos in blissful euphoria. Some phenotypes take after Fire OG with a lemony pine aroma while others lean more towards Alien Kush, an earthy indica that provides deeply relaxing effects in the body while elevating the mood.

36 people reported 271 effects
Relaxed 72%
Happy 63%
Uplifted 50%
Euphoric 41%
Focused 33%
Depression 22%
Stress 19%
Anxiety 19%
Headaches 13%
Insomnia 13%
Dry eyes 16%
Dry mouth 13%
Anxious 5%
Paranoid 2%

Lineage

First strain parent
Alien Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Fire OG
parent
Strain
Fire Alien Kush
First strain child
Fire Alien Urkle
child
Second strain child
Fire Alien Strawberry
child

