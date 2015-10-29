ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Fire Haze
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Fire Haze

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Sativa

4 43 reviews

Fire Haze

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 43 reviews

Fire Haze

Fire Haze is a true sativa. Great for consumers who suffer from stress, anxiety, and headaches, this strain is mentally stimulating and upbeat. The effects of Fire Haze are felt most strongly in the head, providing consumers with focus and tension reduction in both the head and neck. Sociable and energizing, Fire Haze is a great daytime strain. It features a strong herbal scent and a musky, nutty taste. This may not be a good strain for those who suffer from acute pain, as it does not provide the same muscle-relaxing sensations that are found in indicas.

Effects

Show all

34 people reported 250 effects
Happy 64%
Euphoric 55%
Uplifted 52%
Focused 47%
Creative 38%
Stress 55%
Depression 29%
Pain 20%
Anxiety 20%
Fatigue 14%
Dry mouth 38%
Dry eyes 23%
Paranoid 11%
Dizzy 8%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

43

Show all

Avatar for harris
Member since 2010
This strain was REALLY fun to smoke, a couple of my friends and I took a walk around a wooded area ripping three of four bowls. Was one of the best highs I've ever had.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for AlmostAsian
Member since 2012
Got an ounce of this stuff in Chicago. Fire Haze is best for adventures in the sun. It doesn't make me as hungry as other strains do but if I start eating it is very hard to stop. I always get really dry eyes and mouth. Sometimes fire haze makes me and my friends paranoid but this stuff is worth...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Shiftea24
Member since 2016
Very good. Kept me focused on anything I put my mind to. Mostly a head high and a bit on the shoulders, as expected from a sativa. Overall, a good day-time strain when you want to relax and go through life.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for blue_heeler
Member since 2011
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for SLondon
Member since 2019
This is a great daytime strain. Just a few hits leaves me feeling happy and serene but fully energized and clear. Perfect for getting stuff done and heading out. The best mood enhancer. Like Umami for the consciousness.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedHappy
more reviews
write a review

Find Fire Haze nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Fire Haze nearby.

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Fire Haze
User uploaded image of Fire Haze
User uploaded image of Fire Haze
User uploaded image of Fire Haze

Products with Fire Haze

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Fire Haze nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Netflix and “Chill” with These Eight Strain Pairings for November 2015
Netflix and “Chill” with These Eight Strain Pairings for November 2015

Most popular in