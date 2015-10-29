Fire Haze is a true sativa. Great for consumers who suffer from stress, anxiety, and headaches, this strain is mentally stimulating and upbeat. The effects of Fire Haze are felt most strongly in the head, providing consumers with focus and tension reduction in both the head and neck. Sociable and energizing, Fire Haze is a great daytime strain. It features a strong herbal scent and a musky, nutty taste. This may not be a good strain for those who suffer from acute pain, as it does not provide the same muscle-relaxing sensations that are found in indicas.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
43
harris
AlmostAsian
Shiftea24
blue_heeler
SLondon
Find Fire Haze nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Fire Haze nearby.
Photos
Products with Fire Haze
Hang tight. We're looking for Fire Haze nearby.