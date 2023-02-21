Fish Whistle is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel focused, uplifted, and happy. Fish Whistle has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Fish Whistle, before let us know! Leave a review.
Fish Whistle strain effects
Fish Whistle strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Nausea
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
