ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Flavour Pack
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of Flavour Pack
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

Write a review

Flavour Pack

Flavour Pack

Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Flavour Pack is a cross between the notoriously tasty and powerful Hollywood Pure Kush (HPK) and Moonbow. The strain takes the hefty flavor from HPK and adds a delicious fruity lining thanks to Moonbow. Flavour Pack will make even experienced consumers do a double take, as this strain packs a high-THC percentage and an impressive terpene profile.

 

Strain spotlight

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.

write a review

Find Flavour Pack nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Flavour Pack nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Hollywood Pure Kush
parent
Second strain parent
Moonbow
parent
Strain
Flavour Pack

Products with Flavour Pack

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Flavour Pack nearby.

Most popular in