Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Flavour Pack is a cross between the notoriously tasty and powerful Hollywood Pure Kush (HPK) and Moonbow. The strain takes the hefty flavor from HPK and adds a delicious fruity lining thanks to Moonbow. Flavour Pack will make even experienced consumers do a double take, as this strain packs a high-THC percentage and an impressive terpene profile.
