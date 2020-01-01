A potent Kush cross by DNA Genetics, Florida Gold crosses Kosher Kush and Florida OG. Buds are dense and bulbous and pack on stinky citrus, gas, spice, and pine aromas and flavors. The strain isn’t as heavy as some Kush strains and may let you go about your afternoon without being completely glued to the couch.
