  Flying Hammer
Hybrid

Flying Hammer

Flying Hammer

An Anesthesia mother and Afghan Haze father were crossed by Gage Green Group to create Flying Hammer. The mother was chosen for its heavy physical high, while the Afghan Haze was selected to bring in cerebral effects. Flying Hammer has a musky quality that’s lightened by Afghan Haze’s citrus influences.

Lineage

First strain parent
Anesthesia
parent
Second strain parent
Afghan Haze
parent
Strain
Flying Hammer

