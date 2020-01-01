An Anesthesia mother and Afghan Haze father were crossed by Gage Green Group to create Flying Hammer. The mother was chosen for its heavy physical high, while the Afghan Haze was selected to bring in cerebral effects. Flying Hammer has a musky quality that’s lightened by Afghan Haze’s citrus influences.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
No Reviews
Find Flying Hammer nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Flying Hammer nearby.
Lineage
Products with Flying Hammer
Hang tight. We're looking for Flying Hammer nearby.