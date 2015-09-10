ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Anesthesia is the result of breeding the popular old school Afghan Skunk indica with Herojuana. It was created in 2007 by breeder Whazzup in an effort to keep the Afghani Skunk strain going as it had long been only available as a cutting from another plant. Anesthesia was selected as a “Breeder’s Choice” Selection by Dutch seed company Sannie’s Seeds, which has helped to spread its popularity and availability. When grown, these plants branch quite a bit and may grow wider and closer to the ground rather than tall before flowering at 9-10 weeks. Anesthesia flowers are dense and covered in crystals. They have a musky, earthy smell and flavor that is common in its Afghan heritage. Known for its strong, sedative indica buzz, this is a strain that’s often recommended for pain—just as its name would suggest.

Relaxed 39%
Sleepy 39%
Euphoric 31%
Happy 31%
Uplifted 26%
Pain 52%
Stress 44%
Anxiety 39%
Insomnia 36%
Depression 18%
Dry mouth 36%
Dry eyes 26%
Dizzy 18%
Paranoid 15%
Headache 5%

Avatar for PauliK
Member since 2010
(afghani x skunk / herijuana) Very potent. 1 hit and wait is advised. Immediate effect is up but will creep into very stoned\high. Not for beginners (can be too instense)
EuphoricTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for DamienDarke
Member since 2011
A friend of mine invited me over to his house to smoke some of this stuff. I never heard of it then, so I wanted to try it. A newbie friend of mine came with me to try this. When we got there, my friend had a 4-hose hookah in the middle of the room with a packed bowl the size of a doorknob. There...
Euphoric
Avatar for jstank
Member since 2012
Intense. Not for beginners. So high. No pain. No stress.
SleepyTingly
Avatar for Fireslayer805
Member since 2012
My wife knows what's up when I pull out my jar of anesthesia. Time for some lovin. Don't think too hard on this though, fill your time with productive stuff, whether it's in the bedroom or out on a hike.
ArousedEnergeticEuphoric
Avatar for Anonymous
Member since 2010
Picked this one up at a "resource" center in Medford, Ore. Visually a very pretty flower. Very high calyx to leaf ratio which is always great to see. The smell isnt as strong as i think it can be, so a bit more curing would have been appreciated. I am a heavy 10+ year daily smoker, my tolerance i...
Sleepy
Afghan Skunk
Herijuana
Anesthesia
Flying Hammer
Harlem
