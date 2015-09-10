Anesthesia is the result of breeding the popular old school Afghan Skunk indica with Herojuana. It was created in 2007 by breeder Whazzup in an effort to keep the Afghani Skunk strain going as it had long been only available as a cutting from another plant. Anesthesia was selected as a “Breeder’s Choice” Selection by Dutch seed company Sannie’s Seeds, which has helped to spread its popularity and availability. When grown, these plants branch quite a bit and may grow wider and closer to the ground rather than tall before flowering at 9-10 weeks. Anesthesia flowers are dense and covered in crystals. They have a musky, earthy smell and flavor that is common in its Afghan heritage. Known for its strong, sedative indica buzz, this is a strain that’s often recommended for pain—just as its name would suggest.