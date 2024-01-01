Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 26%CBD 1%

Forbidden Runtz Auto

Forbidden Runtz Auto is an indica-dominant autoflowering weed strain bred by Fast Buds. This is an easy strain to grow for all levels, and yields well in 65 days. Forbidden Runtz Auto exhibits as much as 26% THC and a fruit salad terp profile, made more complex with earthy and creamy notes; effects begin with a focusing head high but eventually mellow out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Forbidden Runtz Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
