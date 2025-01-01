Forbidden Wife

Forbidden Wife is a hybrid cannabis strain bred by Vlasic from a genetic cross of Forbidden Fruit x Trophy Wife. This is an uplifting cannabis strain with happy and social effects; consumers and medical patients may find it helps with symptoms of muscle spasms, pain, arthritis, and depression. Forbidden Wife brings fruity terps to the forefront, with notes of cherry and citrus underlined with gas. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Forbidden Wife, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
