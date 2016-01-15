ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

10 reviews

Four Star General from Fire Bros. is an indica-dominant cannabis strain that brings together genetics from two Chemdawg hybrids, Stardawg and Tres Dawg. Its buds are a vibrant show of purple and green calyxes wrapped in red-orange hairs, all shrouded by a sparkling coat of frosty resin. Sweet and earthy with sour notes, Four Star General’s effects weigh down the mind with serene, dreamy euphoria.

It's a good, long lasting head high. Even though it did give me pretty bad cotton mouth it is a really good strain. But it tastes great and is very loud.
EuphoricHappyHungry
If you like Chemdawg you will absolutely love this strain. It's like smoking four different Dawgs in one. I just loaded a bowl in my bong after work and I feel very relaxed. I feel like it's going a movie marathon night. Netflix suggestions?
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Tastes amazing and a really nice relaxing high!!! good head buzz right off the bat. The only thing I find is that if you smoke on an empty stomach be prepared for an upset tummy.
HungryRelaxed
Lineage

Tres Dawg
Stardawg
