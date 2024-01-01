stock photo similar to Freeze Cup
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Freeze Cup

Freeze Cup is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of Styrofoam Cup x Fuzzy Melon #1, released by Team Elite Genetics in 2024. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Freeze Cup, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Freeze Cup

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Freeze Cup products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Freeze Cup near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight