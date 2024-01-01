stock photo similar to Freeze Cup
Freeze Cup
write a review
Freeze Cup is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross of Styrofoam Cup x Fuzzy Melon #1, released by Team Elite Genetics in 2024. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Freeze Cup, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Freeze CupOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
See more dispensaries near you
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Freeze Cup products near you
Similar to Freeze Cup near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—