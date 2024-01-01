stock photo similar to Freezer Burn
Freezer Burn

Freezer Burn is a sativa-dominant weed strain made from a genetic cross between Freezer  and Lemon Fire. This strain is a frosty and citrusy hybrid that has a refreshing and uplifting effect. Freezer Burn is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners or moderate cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Freezer Burn effects include creative, energetic, and happy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Freezer Burn when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, mood swings, and fatigue. Bred by Binske, Freezer Burn features flavors like lemon, diesel, and earthy. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of Freezer Burn typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. This strain is a rare find in the market, so if you come across it, don’t hesitate to try it out. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Freezer Burn, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Freezer Burn strain effects

Reported by 1 real people like you

Feelings

Aroused

Talkative

Creative

Freezer Burn strain flavors

Chemical

Lemon

Freezer Burn strain helps with

  • Stress
    100% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Anxiety
    100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Arthritis
    100% of people say it helps with Arthritis

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

