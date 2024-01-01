stock photo similar to Frost Berry
Hybrid THC 18%

Frost Berry

Frost Berry is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Blackberry and an unknown parent strain. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Frost Berry is 18% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Frost Berry typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Frost Berry’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Frost Berry, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

