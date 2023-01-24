Frosted Lemons
aka Frosted Lemonade
Frosted Lemons effects are mostly energizing.
Frosted Lemons potency is higher THC than average.
Frosted Lemons, also known as Frosted Lemonade,, is a hybrid weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel creative, giggly, and talkative. Frosted Lemons has 18% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Frosted Lemons, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Frosted Lemons
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Frosted Lemons strain effects
Frosted Lemons strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Frosted Lemons products near you
Similar to Frosted Lemons near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—