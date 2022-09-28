Frosty Dawg
Frosty Dawg effects are mostly energizing.
Frosty Dawg is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Frosty Dawg - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy Frosty Dawg weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Frosty Dawg sensations
Frosty Dawg helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 50% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Frosty Dawg products near you
Similar to Frosty Dawg near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—