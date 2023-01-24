Fruit Salad
aka Fruit Salad Diesel
Fruit Salad effects are mostly energizing.
Fruit Salad potency is lower THC than average.
Fruit Salad is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Fruit Salad - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Fruit Salad strain effects
Fruit Salad strain flavors
Fruit Salad strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 66% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 66% of people say it helps with Pain
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
