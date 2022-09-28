Full Moon Fever
Full Moon Fever effects are mostly energizing.
Full Moon Fever is a hybrid marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Full Moon Fever. If you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Full Moon Fever sensations
Full Moon Fever helps with
- 37% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 31% of people say it helps with Pain
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
