Heavyweight Seeds bred Fully Loaded by crossing a Super Skunk Auto with Wipeout Express Auto. The terpene profile contains notes of skunk, citrus, and spices with earthy undertones. Fully Loaded brings forward a high that may leave consumers floating in a state of total bliss with no problems in sight.
