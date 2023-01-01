Galactic Gas
Galactic Gas is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Galactic Gas - if you've smoked this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Galactic Gas
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Galactic Gas strain effects
Galactic Gas strain helps with
- 22% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 16% of people say it helps with Stress
- 11% of people say it helps with Depression
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Galactic Gas products near you
Similar to Galactic Gas near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—