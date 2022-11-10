Galactic Punch
Galactic Punch effects are mostly calming.
Galactic Punch potency is higher THC than average.
Galactic Punch is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing Purple Punch and Galactica OG. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel tingly, talkative, and sleepy. Galactic Punch has 26% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Galactic Punch, before let us know! Leave a review.
Buy Galactic Punch weed near you
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Galactic Punch sensations
Galactic Punch helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 33% of people say it helps with Headaches
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Galactic Punch products near you
Similar to Galactic Punch near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—