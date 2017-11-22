ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Galactica OG by Palomar Craft Cannabis is an intensely powerful indica with heavy physical effects. This strain boasts a potent terpene profile thick with pine and earthy aromas. An indica-dominant cross of Saturn OG x Jedi Kush, Galactica OG’s effects hit the consumer with an intense buzz that rushes to the head before settling into the body. Anticipate deeply sedative physical effects that help relieve insomnia and minor physical discomfort while locking consumers to the couch. 

thomsanmaniw
Member since 2014
Smelled it from a mile away. 'Nuff said.
sampson.simpson
Member since 2016
Very strong, got that true OG flavor
Str8OffTheTop
Member since 2018
Normally, due to certain medical conditions (thanks Uncle Sam), really potent indica strains have a terrible effect on me. Not this dank mofo! It's a heavy hitter with true OG flava!
Ad22gt
Member since 2019
Great indica..... very mellow smooth effects.
doobiebrother858
Member since 2019
Everything you want from a slightly indica dominant OG. This is perfect take everywhere weed. Physical and mental euphoria and happiness but no impairment. Long time weed snob and I've been bored by a lot of og for a long time, but I'm not bored by this. Get it
Lineage

First strain parent
Saturn OG
parent
Second strain parent
Jedi Kush
parent
Strain
Galactica OG

