Garlic Punch
THC 23%CBG 1%Limonene
Garlic Punch effects are mostly calming.
Garlic Punch potency is higher THC than average.
Garlic punch is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Slurricane with Platinum Purple Hulk. This strain tastes like grape soda with undertones of spicy garlic and onion. Once described as “pumping cement through your veins,” Garlic Punch is ideal for anyone looking for an instant hit of relaxation.
Garlic Punch strain effects
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
