HybridTHC 19%CBD

Gas Pedal

Gas Pedal is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between SFV OG Kush and East Coast Sour Diesel. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Gas Pedal is 19% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Gas Pedal typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Gas Pedal’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gas Pedal, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



