Developed by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalolo Seed Bank on the island of Kaua’i, GDP Electric is a cross between famed indica Granddaddy Purple and the legendary Hawaiian landrace Kaua’i Electric. It produces large frosty purple buds, a tropical grape flavor, and a motivating full-body high with a memorable feeling of euphoria.
