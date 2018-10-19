ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. GDP Electric
Slide 1 of 1
  • Leafly flower of GDP Electric
We're filling in this page with lab-sourced data and expert information. Become a lab or brand partner to bring this flower's shapes and colors to life.

Hybrid

5 3 reviews

GDP Electric

GDP Electric

Developed by Pua Mana 1st Hawaiian Pakalolo Seed Bank on the island of Kaua’i, GDP Electric is a cross between famed indica Granddaddy Purple and the legendary Hawaiian landrace Kaua’i Electric. It produces large frosty purple buds, a tropical grape flavor, and a motivating full-body high with a memorable feeling of euphoria.

Strain spotlight

Reviews

3

Show all

Avatar for PuaManaOhana
Member since 2016
This very special new member of our HI Hybridz collection is a personal breeding project of one of our genetic specialists from the garden island of Kaua'i! Grandaddy Purpz is a strain that needs no lengthy introduction, as she stocks shelves of dispensaries worldwide due to her heavy heady very ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricRelaxed
write a review

Find GDP Electric nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry GDP Electric nearby.

Lineage

First strain parent
Kaua’i Electric
parent
Second strain parent
Granddaddy Purple
parent
Strain
GDP Electric

Products with GDP Electric

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for GDP Electric nearby.

Most popular in