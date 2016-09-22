Kaua’i Electric is a Hawaiian landrace sativa that has been cultivated on the Powerline trail near Mt. Wai’ale’ale, also known as the rainiest place on Earth. This hearty sativa exhibits a range of bright tropical colors and smells of passionfruit and guava. The flavors are fresh and tropical with an aftertaste of skunk and earth. Kaua’i Electric has a carefree cerebral energy while leaving the body light and blissful.
Strain spotlight
Reviews
9
PuaManaPakalolo
Kealiaboy
surfingramps
TalaParis
springhaze
Find Kaua’i Electric nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Kaua’i Electric nearby.
Lineage
Products with Kaua’i Electric
Hang tight. We're looking for Kaua’i Electric nearby.