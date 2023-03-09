Gelato #3 is a weed strain. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel aroused, talkative, and euphoric. Gelato #3 has 20% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is caryophyllene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Gelato #3, before let us know! Leave a review.
Gelato #3 strain effects
Gelato #3 strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 25% of people say it helps with Arthritis
- 12% of people say it helps with Inflammation
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
