From Sherbinskis, Gello Gelato is a cross of Bacio Gelato and Mochi Gelato. Look for a fruity and piney flavor with the rich earthiness associated with the Gelato line. As for the high, it’s much softer than Bacio and a bit calmer than Mochi, making it a great cross for any time of the day.
