Giraffe Pussy
aka Giraffe P, Giraffe Puzzy, Giraffe P**y
Giraffe Pussy effects are mostly energizing.
Giraffe Pussy potency is higher THC than average.
A playful and potent hybrid with a unique name and unforgettable experience. This strain delivers sweet tropical citrus and sugary flavors accented by earthy and vanilla undertones. The high starts with a bright, uplifting cerebral buzz that brings laughter, creativity, and euphoria, then melts into a soothing body relaxation that eases stress and tension without immediate sedation. Ideal for relaxed social vibes, creative sessions, or unwinding after a long day. Have you tried Giraffe Pussy? Leave a review and let us know your experience!
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Giraffe Pussy strain effects
Giraffe Pussy strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Anxiety
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
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