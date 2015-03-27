ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
  3. MILF
Hybrid

4.5 21 reviews

MILF

aka MILF Weed

MILF

MILF, also known as MILF Weed, from Mother Chucker’s Seeds takes its name from an acronym for Marijuana I’d Like to Flower. This sativa-heavy hybrid crosses White Widow with a select cut of Trainwreck from Arcata, California (e-32). While there is a known indica-dominant phenotype floating around, the MILF strain tends to be led by a strong heady buzz that elevates your mood.

Lineage

Trainwreck
White Widow
MILF

