Gluttony: 30.7 THC 0.11 CBD 36.52% TAC BCaryophyllene Limonene Humulene. Subtle nose with dry sticky green buds. Slow burning and amazing sweet creamy dough flavor with fruity berry citrus spiciness mixed in, this is the most medicinal strain I have found in a while for the mind. Relaxed everywhere calm in every way yet happy optimistic and truly high and euphoric in a special way, this is not a sleepy strain and actually doesn't make me too hungry until a long time has passed since the warm happy high is a long lasting one where I need less than I need with many other strains I can't say enough good things about this strain I am perfectly optimized for anything imaginable on this.

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