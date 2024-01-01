GMO Tang reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain GMO Tang.

write a review

GMO Tang strain effects

Reported by 2 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Sleepy

Loading...

Uplifted

Loading...

Relaxed

GMO Tang strain helps with

  • Cramps
    50% of people say it helps with Cramps
  • Depression
    50% of people say it helps with Depression
  • Fatigue
    50% of people say it helps with Fatigue

This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

GMO Tang reviews

write a review
Sort by
Most Helpful
Loading...Loading...Loading...

Buy strains with similar effects to GMO Tang

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you