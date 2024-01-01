GMO Tang
GMO Tang is a sativa weed strain made from a genetic cross between GMO and Tangie. This strain is a citrusy and gassy sativa that has a tangy and earthy flavor. GMO Tang is 24% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us GMO Tang effects include energetic, focused, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose GMO Tang when dealing with symptoms associated with fatigue, depression, and headaches. Bred by Six Labs, GMO Tang features flavors like diesel, orange, and pine. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene. The average price of GMO Tang typically ranges from $15-$20 per gram. This strain is a zesty and potent sativa that can boost your mood and productivity. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed GMO Tang, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
GMO Tang strain effects
GMO Tang strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 50% of people say it helps with Depression
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
