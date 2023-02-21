Goblin Eggs
stock photo similar to goblin eggs
THC 24%CBD —
Goblin Eggs potency is higher THC than average.
No reviews or effects reported yet
write a review
Goblin Eggs, also called The Goblin, is a stony hybrid strain made from a genetic cross of Raindance and Sorbetto, released in 2020. The Alaska-based Early Grave bred Goblin Eggs for its euphoric and tingling effects, 24% THC, and rich aroma of earth, pine and diesel with hints of fruit. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Goblin Eggs, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Goblin Eggs
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Goblin Eggs products near you
Similar to Goblin Eggs near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—