Raindance by Greenpoint Seeds is a vigorous cannabis variety with quick vegetative growth and a generous yield. A cross of Deadhead OG x (Chemdawg 4 x Chemdawg BX), this strain is a quick and vigorous take on the OG and Chemdawg genetic lines, with strong emphasis on chemical aromas. Consumers should also detect a pungent, skunky aroma dominated by tart lemons, pine needles, and diesel fumes. Raindance is primarily indica-dominant, but also offers pleasant cerebral effects. It can be utilized for midday pain, anxiety, depression, and general decompression after a long day. This is a must for OG and Chem lovers!
Strain spotlight
Reviews
33
Find Raindance nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Raindance nearby.
Lineage
Products with Raindance
Hang tight. We're looking for Raindance nearby.