  3. Golden Healing
Hybrid

4.5 4 reviews

Golden Healing

Golden Healing

Bred by Jeremy Green of Larimer Seed Co., Golden Healing crosses The Sense of Healing CBD with Swazi Gold. Expect sweet citrus and berry notes that are also a bit sour and piney. Designed to help with anxiety, this strain may help you leave all your worries behind. 

Reviews

4

Avatar for Joshthetatman
Member since 2019
Fantastic genetics ! Delish as well as VERY medicinal. Expect an uplifted mood and substancial relief from anxiety and a definate must have for any chronic pain patient. 5 STARS ALL DAY !!!
feelings
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for LarimerSeedCo
Member since 2019
Great for PTSD, anxiety, depression. Flavors are terps are on-point! This is the breeder of Golden Healing, be on the lookout for more information to be added, soon, as well as pictures. Please leave a review so we develop great customer and patient feedback!!
feelings
CreativeEuphoricGigglyHappyHungry
Avatar for WeedShouldTasteGood
Member since 2019
this strain was earthy and bitter smelling, bordering on chees or cabbage even, similar to other CBD hemp varieties but more pronounced and well rounded in smells the smoke was smooth and pleasant and gave a subdued and mellow high that relieved anxiety. growth pattern reminds me of other CBD / THC...
feelings
CreativeRelaxed
Avatar for Mike5233
Member since 2019
It was a hardy plant all the way through harvest. I didn't get to see it during cure but was able to taste the finish product. It's sweet tasting mild hints of pine. Enjoyed the stone emensly . It was my favorite for a while for day smoking. Very mild deep high but clear headed and great enhanced fe...
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedHappyTalkative
