Bred by Jeremy Green of Larimer Seed Co., Golden Healing crosses The Sense of Healing CBD with Swazi Gold. Expect sweet citrus and berry notes that are also a bit sour and piney. Designed to help with anxiety, this strain may help you leave all your worries behind.
