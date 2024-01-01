stock photo similar to Golden Kiwi
Be the first to review!
HybridTHC 23%CBD

Golden Kiwi

Golden Kiwi is a hybrid weed strain bred by Purple Frost Genetics from a genetic cross of Stardawg x Vanilla Kush. This is a unique, frosty green plant full of chemical, diesel, and fruit terps with a heavy cerebral zing. Golden Kiwi placed third in the Indoor Flower category at the 2024 Emerald Cup. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Paradise Pine #2, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Golden Kiwi

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Golden Kiwi products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Golden Kiwi near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Golden Kiwi strain reviewsNo Reviews

This strain hasn't been reviewed yet!

Click here to be the first person to review it!

Strain spotlight