HybridTHC 24%CBD —
Gorilla Auto
Gorilla Auto is a hybrid autoflowering strain bred by Fast Buds. This strain was bred to produce like a silverback—huge yields frosted in sticky trichomes. Gorilla Auto grows into statuesque, grass-green plants that can produce as much as 600gr/m2 in around 70 days. Big buds waft a terpene profile of pine, pepper, diesel, and lemon, and offer intensely soothing, balanced effects. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gorilla Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
