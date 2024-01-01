stock photo similar to Gorilla Piss
HybridTHC 37%CBD

Gorilla Piss

aka Gorilla Pee

Gorilla Piss is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between GG4 and Norcal Cat Piss. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Gorilla Piss is 37% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Gorilla Piss typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Gorilla Piss’ effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gorilla Piss, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

