Gorilla Zkittlez Auto
Gorilla Zkittlez Auto is a hybrid autoflowering strain bred by Fast Buds to provide yields of up to 600gr/m2 of easy growing, vigorous plants with stretch and pungent terpenes; it won first place in the terpene-focused Dabadoo Brasil 2022. This strain has resinous green and purple buds that provide a profile of spicy, fruity, and woodsy notes, and relaxing, social effects. Gorilla Zkittlez Auto requires humidity and ventilation control and a balanced nutrient regimen to avoid stunting or mold. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gorilla Zkittlez Auto, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
