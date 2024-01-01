stock photo similar to Gorittlez
Be the first to review!
Hybrid

Gorittlez

Behold Gorittlez, a mysterious cross of GG#4 and The Original Z (which, yes, may otherwise be known as a certain candy...). We came across Gorittlez as a parent in Cookies' hot new Medellin cross, ZZ4 (Gorittlez x Medellin). If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Gorittlez, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.

write a review

Buy strains with similar effects to Gorittlez

Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
  • Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...Loading...
    Loading...
    Loading...Loading...Loading...
See more dispensaries near you

Ready to try this strain?

Shop Gorittlez products near you

Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...

Similar to Gorittlez near Ashburn, VA

Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...
IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
Type
Cannabinoid
Top reported effect
Dominant terpene

Strain spotlight