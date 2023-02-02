Granny Smith
stock photo similar to granny smith
Granny Smith effects are mostly energizing.
Granny Smith is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Granny Smith - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Buy strains with similar effects to Granny Smith
Order online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Granny Smith strain effects
Granny Smith strain helps with
- 14% of people say it helps with Depression
- 14% of people say it helps with Insomnia
- 14% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Granny Smith products near you
Similar to Granny Smith near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—